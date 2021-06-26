ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,698.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and $9,698.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00319582 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00118256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00173248 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008677 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 89.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,233,843 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

