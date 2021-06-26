Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,932,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,971 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $461,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.23. 1,994,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.74. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.28 and a twelve month high of $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

