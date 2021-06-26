Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Zoetis by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,631 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,675,000 after purchasing an additional 79,261 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,125,000 after purchasing an additional 86,049 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock worth $3,319,012 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $187.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $187.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

