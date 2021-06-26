Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Receives $13.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZYNE shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.90.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

