$0.04 EPS Expected for One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

OSS opened at $6.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. One Stop Systems has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $114.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.67 and a beta of 2.06.

In other One Stop Systems news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.