$0.05 EPS Expected for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

EDU traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,482,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,684,016. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.