-$0.08 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.32. 1,632,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,503. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.41 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.90.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.