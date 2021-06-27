$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,572,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UWMC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 5,581,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,017,563. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

