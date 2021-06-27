$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.39. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 39.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMST stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $108.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.83. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.