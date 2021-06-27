-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). LendingClub posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $30,013.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,482,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after acquiring an additional 301,833 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,581,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LC stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 3,954,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,075. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

