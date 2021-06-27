-$0.51 EPS Expected for Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) will announce ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provention Bio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.55). Provention Bio reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provention Bio will report full-year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($1.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Provention Bio.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Provention Bio stock opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $577.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 31.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,638,000 after buying an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

