$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.57. Trimble reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

TRMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $81.05. 2,549,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,179. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.86.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.