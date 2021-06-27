$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. NextEra Energy posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.86. 6,677,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.37. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

