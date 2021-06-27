$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for AECOM (NYSE:ACM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. AECOM posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus raised their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.98, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

