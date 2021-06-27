-$0.73 EPS Expected for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.65). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.58) to ($2.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($2.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46).

A number of analysts recently commented on XFOR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of XFOR opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

In other news, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $29,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,228 shares in the company, valued at $596,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $42,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,966 shares of company stock valued at $187,074. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

