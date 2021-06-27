-$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to announce ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the highest is ($0.69). Krystal Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.14. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.68 and a 1-year high of $87.29.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

