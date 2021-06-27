-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.81) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Spero Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.89) to ($3.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPRO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 485,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,245. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $442.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.53.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

