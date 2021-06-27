$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.24 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $860.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hasbro.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other Hasbro news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 688,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hasbro (HAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.