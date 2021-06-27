$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will announce $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.21 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $896.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $4.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.94.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $253.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,464. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.48. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $161.62 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 37.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

