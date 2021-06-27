$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.69. The company had a trading volume of 715,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,679. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

