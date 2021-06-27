$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Analog Devices reported earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.78.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $169.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.