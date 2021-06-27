$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $31.08. 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,361. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

