$1.73 EPS Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.44 to $9.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

PKG traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $135.26. 590,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,388. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $92.01 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

