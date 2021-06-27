$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) will post $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.88 billion. Zoetis reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full-year sales of $7.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 339,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,254,000 after buying an additional 141,631 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.23. 1,994,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,915. Zoetis has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $187.37. The stock has a market cap of $88.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.