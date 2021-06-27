$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to announce sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $316.26 on Thursday. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $171.31 and a fifty-two week high of $359.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

