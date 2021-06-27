$131.27 Million in Sales Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) to report sales of $131.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.90 million to $135.00 million. First Merchants posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $519.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $503.70 million to $531.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $516.73 million, with estimates ranging from $511.30 million to $519.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

First Merchants stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.47. The company had a trading volume of 902,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,744. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.65. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.34%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

