$136.93 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) to report sales of $136.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.85 million. SP Plus reported sales of $93.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $604.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $612.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $713.34 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $770.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.63 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SP shares. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,914. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 17,517 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 277,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 78,184 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.