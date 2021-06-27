15,235 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCYT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.75. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.54.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

