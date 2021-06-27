$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to post sales of $17.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.96 million to $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHF. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 49,562 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WHF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.01. 75,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $16.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

