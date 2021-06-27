2,000 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $82.55 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

