20,000 Shares in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Purchased by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPGHU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $740,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPGHU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

