$225.03 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $225.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.35 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $148.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $927.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $924.97 million to $934.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GMED. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical stock traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,588. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.83.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 over the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.