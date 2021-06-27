23,242 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 531.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

JFrog stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.40.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

