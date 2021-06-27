25,000 Shares in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLBLU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth about $337,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cartesian Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $3,436,000.

Shares of GLBLU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

