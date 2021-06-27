$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to announce sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum posted sales of $2.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $11.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.12 billion to $11.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.54 billion to $10.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $153.28 on Thursday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 35.67%.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

