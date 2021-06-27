$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $3.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total value of $767,378.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.18. 423,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,268. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

