$3.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.52 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on THO shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 46,350.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 46,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,350 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 28,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

THO traded up $2.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.56. 1,175,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,194. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thor Industries (THO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.