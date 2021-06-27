$3.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will report sales of $3.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $2.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full-year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,010,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,641. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $141.82 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -565.08 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $3,611,254.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,263,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.