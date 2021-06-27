$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report $3.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $14.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.96 billion to $14.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.16 billion to $15.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 13.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.22. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,482,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,181,000 after acquiring an additional 230,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 392,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

