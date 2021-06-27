$3.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Kellogg (NYSE:K) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will post sales of $3.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.32 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $5,340,876.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,711,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Kellogg by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 2,192,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

