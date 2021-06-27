$450.97 Million in Sales Expected for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce $450.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.10 million. NICE posted sales of $395.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NICE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in NICE by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NICE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $243.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,571. NICE has a twelve month low of $182.74 and a twelve month high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.78.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NICE (NICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.