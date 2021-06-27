4,900 Shares in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.29 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 1.52.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

In related news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

