$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.58 billion and the highest is $5.53 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $2.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $20.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.79 billion to $28.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.92.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 26,381.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,014,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,946,000 after acquiring an additional 612,120 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,532,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,219,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $341.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,007. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $142.44 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

