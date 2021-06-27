$50.02 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post $50.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.90 million to $54.26 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.55 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DHT. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DHT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,287,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of -0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 230.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 698,787 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after acquiring an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.