50,210 Shares in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.11% of La-Z-Boy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after acquiring an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 704,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.06.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

