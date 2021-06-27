5,502 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

FAST opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

