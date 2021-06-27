$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) will announce $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Homology Medicines reported sales of $570,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year sales of $30.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.30 million to $32.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $5.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.59. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 300.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 83,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIXX opened at $7.31 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

