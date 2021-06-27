6,350 Shares in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Gold by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter worth about $510,000.

Shares of UGL stock opened at $57.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $83.85.

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

