$668.99 Million in Sales Expected for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce sales of $668.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $681.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $658.40 million. ManTech International reported sales of $632.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

MANT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

In other ManTech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $645,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,522.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $7,026,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $89.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

