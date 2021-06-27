$68.02 Million in Sales Expected for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report sales of $68.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.89 million and the lowest is $66.80 million. CareDx reported sales of $41.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $278.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $279.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $338.82 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $350.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.00. CareDx has a 1-year low of $29.86 and a 1-year high of $99.83.

In other CareDx news, CMO Sasha King sold 8,071 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $726,470.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,535.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 9,605 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $915,356.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,476,187.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,891 shares of company stock valued at $14,838,287 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 816,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,617,000 after purchasing an additional 47,749 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1,159,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 173,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 173,978 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.